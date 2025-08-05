Five Ashes Horticultural Show - 'A brilliant day'

Classes were almost overfilled, with almost 20 taking part in the Most Appealing Eyes contest, placing judges in the difficult position of having to choose between a Golden Retriever, a Jack Russell and lots in between.

The show itself attracted visitors from as far as Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne with a wide variety of stalls and attractions. The season's fete favourite, Hook a Duck run by the Buxted Bonfire Society (sponsors of the whole show) took pride of place. Children were lured into what first looked like the easiest skill in the world - and later found out it was not so simple. Funds raised were being split between the Hospice in the Weald and the Horticultural Society.

Sew Inspired from Mayfield, top local spot for everything to do with creativity, took the opportunity to show off their £1 bags containing everything you need to knit or crochet - perfect for the child in your life already bored with being urged to 'get outside.' They are also asking people to create a knitted or crocheted blanket square - which will be sewn into a full-scale blanket together with dozens of others.

Wellbrook Honey's beeswax and assorted bee products were being snapped up. These are made by industrious bees not a hundred metres away from the showground so guaranteed to keep locals hayfever free all summer.

A popular stall was ably manned (and womanned) by Sandra and Richard Hill on behalf of The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare. This charity was founded by Katherine Wilson exactly 50 years ago and operates from its own animal rescue centre in Hadlow Down.

Meanwhile in the hall itself, flowers, fruit and vegetables were lined up for the judges' inspection. Formidable examples of squashes and pumpkins proved the spring heatwave delivered a perfect growing environment.

When he first came to England and before he was famous, Raymond Blanc was shocked to find competitions for the burliest marrows, pumpkins and other squashy vegetables. So he immediately started a class for the smallest. No fear of that in Five Ashes, where huge examples vied for space on the bench.

Overall a brilliant day for growers, children, dogs and their owners - the whole event set to music from Wealden Brass.

Sue Gilmore with Loki. 5 months. First prize winner in the best puppy class

Trish Jortison and Clare Thompson ran a lucky dip in aid of the Horticultural Society

A couple of dog show entrants