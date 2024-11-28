Five Dollar Shake visits Hastings care home with gifts

Residents of Mountside Care Home experienced a delightful and heartwarming day thanks to the incredible kindness of Matt and Christine from Five Dollar Shake - Handmade Greetings Cards.

The duo brought an enchanting selection of beautiful Christmas cards to share with residents, adding a touch of festive sparkle to everyone’s day.

But their generosity didn’t stop at delivering cards. Matt and Christine spent quality time with each resident, helping them choose the perfect card for their loved ones.

They went the extra mile by assisting with writing heartfelt messages, ensuring that each card was a genuine expression of love and connection.

Making the perfect card selection.

To make the day even more special, the pair brought along a selection of delicious mince pies, adding a sweet treat to the cheerful atmosphere. Laughter, smiles, and the wonderful smell of Christmas filled the air, creating a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.

A Mountside resident commented: "It was so lovely to have their help. Picking out a card and writing my message made me feel connected to my family even though they’re far away. And those mince pies were the cherry on top!"

The team at Mountside expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Matt and Christine for their kindness and generosity. Their thoughtful visit brought joy, festive spirit, and a sense of connection to the home, reminding everyone of the power of community and the magic of the holiday season.

Thank you, Matt and Christine, for making this Christmas season extra special for the residents of Mountside Care Home!