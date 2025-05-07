Five marathons in five cities in five days - they did it

DAY 1 - 30th April EDINBURGH Our team of runners were ready for the first day’s run in Edinburgh at the start of their 5 MARATHONS IN 5 CITIES IN 5 DAYS raising funds for Medi Tech Trust and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, whatever they raise to be divided equally.

DAY 2 - NEWCASTLE Through the City and then on to a pit stop in the countryside for our fantastic runners. We are so proud of them.

DAY 3 - MANCHESTER The team running along the canal and made a stop at Old Trafford the Manchester United Stadium - Still going strong - what an inspirational team.

DAY 4 - OXFORD and the fastest run so far and no time for the Dreaming Spires. Our runners joined and were cheered on by the Oxford Park run for part of the way.

DAY 5- ***THEY DID IT***

Sunday in LONDON joined by many supporters. Some had travelled from Eastbourne and surrounding areas to support our runners on the final day. Phoebe, Leah and Reece achieved their goal, 131 miles in 5 days.

There has been a lot of support each day once the local people knew what our team were running for and they were quite generous. Please support these champions, three dynamic friends who gave up their time to raise money for these two deserving charities as they have nearly reached their target.

Please support Medi Tech Trust and the Motor Neurone Disease Association as we are near to raising £10 for every mile they ran. The Crowdfunder page is still open and anyone can still donate.

1 . Contributed Along the canal In Manchester Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cheered on by the Oxford Park Runners Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A rest at Old Trafford Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed With the back up team in Oxford Photo: Submitted