Five marathons in five cities in five days - they did it

By Sandra Lewis
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 21:51 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 09:08 BST
At the beginning of 2025 three friends, Phoebe Watson, Leah Heath, and Reece Gibb had a great idea to raise money for two charities. Medi Tech Trust and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. After months of planning, their wonderful idea became reality and in the days leading up to the bank holiday weekend they achieved their aim and have almost reached their fundraising target.

DAY 1 - 30th April EDINBURGH Our team of runners were ready for the first day’s run in Edinburgh at the start of their 5 MARATHONS IN 5 CITIES IN 5 DAYS raising funds for Medi Tech Trust and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, whatever they raise to be divided equally.

DAY 2 - NEWCASTLE Through the City and then on to a pit stop in the countryside for our fantastic runners. We are so proud of them.

DAY 3 - MANCHESTER The team running along the canal and made a stop at Old Trafford the Manchester United Stadium - Still going strong - what an inspirational team.

DAY 4 - OXFORD and the fastest run so far and no time for the Dreaming Spires. Our runners joined and were cheered on by the Oxford Park run for part of the way.

DAY 5- ***THEY DID IT***

Sunday in LONDON joined by many supporters. Some had travelled from Eastbourne and surrounding areas to support our runners on the final day. Phoebe, Leah and Reece achieved their goal, 131 miles in 5 days.

There has been a lot of support each day once the local people knew what our team were running for and they were quite generous. Please support these champions, three dynamic friends who gave up their time to raise money for these two deserving charities as they have nearly reached their target.

Please support Medi Tech Trust and the Motor Neurone Disease Association as we are near to raising £10 for every mile they ran. The Crowdfunder page is still open and anyone can still donate.

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/5-marathons-in-5-days-in-5-cities

Along the canal In Manchester

1. Contributed

Along the canal In Manchester Photo: Submitted

Cheered on by the Oxford Park Runners

2. Contributed

Cheered on by the Oxford Park Runners Photo: Submitted

A rest at Old Trafford

3. Contributed

A rest at Old Trafford Photo: Submitted

With the back up team in Oxford

4. Contributed

With the back up team in Oxford Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghManchesterOxford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice