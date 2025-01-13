Five Marathons in five days for two deserving charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dedicated retired surgeons daughter Phoebe Watson together with her two friends Leah Heath and Reece Gibb are running 26.2 miles in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Oxford and London on five consecutive days from 30th April - 4th May 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are supporting local charity Medi Tech Trust and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Phoebe is the daughter of the well respected retired Eastbourne Consultant Urologist Graham Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are they doing this? Phoebe said: “My Dad’s a bit of a hero, although he would be the last to admit it! He's dedicated his life to medicine, saving countless lives as a urological surgeon and is the proud owner of the world’s worst dad jokes.

Reece, Phoebe and Leah - running for charity

"To add to his accomplishments, he helped launch a UK registered charity in 2002 called Medi Tech Trust. It is dedicated to donating equipment and supplies to medical institutions; arranging training courses for surgeons in low resource countries; and advancing health care education in the community. Medical equipment and surgical consumables worth many millions have already been donated to hospitals in the UK and overseas.”

“In 2022 this fit and healthy man started noticing spasms in his arms, slight muscle twitches and extreme weight loss. After some nagging, he saw the doctors and received the shockingly devastating news that he had Motor Neurone Disease. Although he can’t operate anymore and despite the diagnosis, he still travels overseas to share his urological knowledge.”

Everyone is welcome to join Phoebe Leah and Reece for the run through London on May 4th, more details will follow on the Medi Tech Trust Facebook Page.

If you can, please donate with Crowdfunder, however small. All donations will be equally divided between the two worthy charities - Medi Tech Trust and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.