Five-star performances at the Fitzalan Howard Day Service production of Peter Pan, the panto

A talented group of performers from Fitzalan Howard Day Service for people with learning disabilities delighted a packed audience with their lively production of Peter Pan on Monday, 3rd February. As part of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, the theatre group delivered an unforgettable panto filled with laughter and all the traditional panto gags.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine took on the lead role of Peter Pan, with Danny bringing an entertaining performance as the dastardly Captain Hook. The cast had the audience joining in with cheers and boos, as well as joining in with all the singalongs. The performances also featured Makaton sign language for inclusive audience participation.

Tinkerbell’s famous words, “All we need is faith, trust, and fairy dust,” set the magical tone as Peter and the children ‘flew’ to Neverland. The atmosphere shifted with the arrival of Captain Hook and his sidekick Smee, played brilliantly by Shami, setting the stage for comedy chaos as the story unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No pantomime would be complete without classic jokes like custard pies, which left director and activities co-ordinator Darren, covered in foam. Christine shone as Peter Pan, leading an enthusiastic cast, including support worker Lizzie as a pitch-perfect Tinkerbell. Louise played Tiger Lily while the Darling children were played charmingly by Hannah as Wendy, Danny M as John, and Alyce as Michelle.

Peter Pan (Christine) sword fighting with Chef (Darren) watched by Captain Hook (Danny) at Fitzalan Howard Day Service's entertaining panto

For Alyce, it was her first time performing with the Blah Blah Drama group at Fitzalan Howard Day Service. “I liked everything about it and will do it again!” she said. Meanwhile, Hannah, a seasoned performer, added, “I was a bit nervous but it was very exciting. I love hearing the audience laugh and enjoyed the applause at the end. I felt very proud.”

Danny embraced his villainous role of Captain Hook, saying, “I love being a baddie and hearing the boos! My favourite part is being part of the whole group – and when the shaving foam went all over the carpet!”

Christine enjoyed the sword fighting scenes most. She added, “I enjoyed it very much, especially the sword fight and when everyone joined in with the songs. When everyone clapped at the end, I was a little bit embarrassed! I suffer from anxiety and lack of confidence so being part of this group has really helped me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance ended on a high with an entertaining sword fight between Peter Pan, Smee, and Captain Hook’s chef, culminating in Peter’s victory and everyone singing along to Celebration by Kool & the Gang.

The Blah Blah Drama group will return with their next production in the summer with another must-see performance. Fitzalan Howard Day Service provides vital learning disability support in Worthing, offering opportunities for creative expression and confidence-building through a range of different activities, including community links, drama and the arts.

For more information about disability support in Worthing and the full range of services provided by Guild Care, visit guildcare.org.