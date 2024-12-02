Five times Mayor of Arundel receives Freedom of the Town
Wendy's formidable achievements included 36 years of service as a Town Councillor and holding the office of Mayor five times.
The current Mayor of Arundel Tony Hunt, said: "Awarding the Freedom of the Town is part of our great history and heritage.
"Wendy's immense contribution to the town goes beyond her time on the Council - she was instrumental in setting up the Arundel Community Land Trust, was a trustee of the Victoria Institute for 14 years as well as the Arundel Surgery Community Association, Secretary to the 1st Arundel Scouts, Branch Member of the British Legion Committee and Chair of the Arundel NSPCC."
Preparation of the scroll, including the signing and sealing, coincided with a visit to the Town Hall by pupils from Arundel Church of England School.
The Deputy Mayor and Town Clerk explained the meaning of this historic document and showed how the embossed seal was created on the paper as the equivalent of the official signature of the Council.