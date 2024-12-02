Five times Mayor of Arundel receives Freedom of the Town

Congratulations to Arundel resident, Wendy Eve, who was presented with the Freedom of Arundel at the Tree Lighting on Friday in recognition of the great contribution that she made to the town over many decades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy's formidable achievements included 36 years of service as a Town Councillor and holding the office of Mayor five times.

The current Mayor of Arundel Tony Hunt, said: "Awarding the Freedom of the Town is part of our great history and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wendy's immense contribution to the town goes beyond her time on the Council - she was instrumental in setting up the Arundel Community Land Trust, was a trustee of the Victoria Institute for 14 years as well as the Arundel Surgery Community Association, Secretary to the 1st Arundel Scouts, Branch Member of the British Legion Committee and Chair of the Arundel NSPCC."

Mayor Tony Hunt with Wendy Eve

Preparation of the scroll, including the signing and sealing, coincided with a visit to the Town Hall by pupils from Arundel Church of England School.

The Deputy Mayor and Town Clerk explained the meaning of this historic document and showed how the embossed seal was created on the paper as the equivalent of the official signature of the Council.