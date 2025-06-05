FlixBus launches coach services connecting Brighton to London, Cambridge and Gatwick

Brighton is the latest addition to the FlixBus network, as the fast-growing travel brand launches new services connecting the city with London, Cambridge and Gatwick Airport from 13 June, just in time for the summer season.

The new route will run twice daily in each direction, offering affordable coach travel to and from Brighton. Fares start from just £4.49 to London and £3.49 to Gatwick Airport.

FlixBus, which has a top-rated TrustPilot score, includes free Wi-Fi, charging points and luggage allowance as standard, all within its low-cost fares.

Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said: “Brighton is such a vibrant, inclusive city, especially during the summer, and we’re and we look forward to bringing visitors to this iconic seaside destination.”

“The people of Brighton will now have a fantastic, sustainable travel option to reach central London, Gatwick and Cambridge. As a city known for its dedication to sustainability, it’s a perfect match for FlixBus.”

Brighton was recently named one of Time Out’s 50 Best Cities in the World for 2025, with top attractions including the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Pier, and the seafront drawing thousands of tourists each year.

This launch forms part of FlixBus’s biggest-ever expansion in the UK, following new routes to popular destinations such as Newquay, Bournemouth and Truro.

The company now operates more than 200 coaches across England, Scotland and Wales.

Tickets are available at www.flixbus.co.uk or via the FlixBus app.