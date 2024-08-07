Flower power! Littlehampton care home invites community to summer music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Littlehampton care home is opening its doors for a day of music and memories at its very own festival.

Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road, is bringing the spirit of Glastonbury to Littlehampton as it hosts ‘Darlifest’ on Saturday 24th August, from 11am-4pm.

Guests are encouraged to wear their finest 1960s-style ‘flower power’ clothing while enjoying a jam-packed lineup of live music including interactive drummers, a guitarist and singers.

There will be a barbecue prepared by the home’s talented head chef at 1pm, with other refreshments – including candy floss, popcorn and ice cream – available throughout the day. Visitors’ tastebuds will also be tantalised by a luxurious chocolate fountain with create-your-own dipping skewers.

Larisa Stoica, Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming the community to our first ever Darlifest.

“Music has been shown to improve mood and wellbeing, offering a way for individuals to express themselves. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for social interaction, bringing people from across Littlehampton together to bond over shared interests and fond memories of music-related experiences – from attending gigs, to concerts and festivals.

“We hope residents and visitors will get into the festival spirit and enjoy a brilliant day out at Darlifest. Let’s get ready to rock!”

Darlington Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care.

For more information about Darlington Court, please contact Customer Relations Manager Diane Tapp on 01903 863 537, or email [email protected]