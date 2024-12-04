Flower power the theme at Buxted Memory Cafe class

Sam Harding, Home Services Advisor from Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly recently hosted a flower arranging class at Buxted Memory Café.

Sam offered to host the flower arranging class for their morning activity. Buxted Memory Café is run by Lee McCann and they are always looking for new and exciting things to do at their weekly Café. Sam attended the Café where she taught the attendees how to make some beautiful Christmas table arrangements ready for their party next week.

The morning was a huge success, everyone really enjoyed it and learnt some new techniques. They then got to take the arrangements home to keep.

Sam, Home Services Advisor said: “It is really important to be able to support and give back to people in the local community.

"Lee and the committee do such a fantastic job of organising the Café each week.

"I wanted to be able to use my skills to help and create a lovely morning for them all. Everyone did an amazing job and made some stunning arrangements.

"The Café was full of such joy and excitement. It was lovely that some of our residents from Lydfords also attended and joined in on the day. I am looking forward to going back in the spring to run another class.”

