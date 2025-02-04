Focus Foundation’s 2025 Winter Ball raises more than £120,000 for Sussex charities

The glamour of the stage and screen met the warmth of community spirit at Focus Foundation’s 3rd Annual Winter Ball, held at Brighton’s DoubleTree by Hilton on February 1st. The event, a cornerstone of Sussex's philanthropic calendar, raised an astonishing £120,000 in support of local grassroots charities.

Guests enjoyed a magical evening inspired by the world of stage and screen. Highlights included performances from a choir composed of members from local charities and finalists from the Sussex Superstars talent competition. The night reached its crescendo with an electrifying set by Symphonic Ibiza, getting everyone on their feet.

The Sussex Superstars Grand Finale crowned 15-year-old violinist Ellen Zhang, from Roedean School as the winner after her moving performance of the theme tune from Schindler’s List. Ellen received a £500 cash prize and a coveted summer 2025 festival contract, judged by a panel featuring much-loved actress and Focus Foundation patron, Anita Dobson, TV personality, Christopher Biggins, and well-known choreographer, Jacquie Brunjes.

Glenys Creese, CEO of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, and parent advocate Kate Ogden shared heartfelt stories about the transformative power of community support. Paralympic table tennis medalists Bly Twomey and Will Bayley inspired attendees with their personal journeys of resilience and triumph.

David Hill of E3 Events with Sussex Superstars Winner, Ellen Zhang.

The evening’s charity auction and raffle featured exclusive items, drawing generous bids that helped achieve the impressive fundraising total. Half of the proceeds will support five local Sussex-based charities: Bramber Bakehouse, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, Esteem, Fareshare Sussex & Surrey, and Team Domenica. The remaining funds will assist additional charities through Focus Foundation's grant programs.

Dan Slatter, CEO of Fareshare Sussex & Surrey, remarked, “Our evening was not only entertaining but deeply inspiring. Focus Foundation’s commitment to supporting local charities like ours is truly impactful.”

Chris Goodman, Co-Founder and Trustee of Focus Foundation, reflected, “The Winter Ball is a testament to the incredible power of community. These vital funds will help grassroots organisations thrive during challenging times.”

Katie Gibson, Relationship Manager at Focus Foundation, added, “It was my first year working with the team, and I couldn’t be prouder. We look forward to collaborating with more businesses to support their CSR goals.”

Focus Foundation's Charity Choir

This year’s event was sponsored by Giacom, with support from Gamma, Greve & Son, Houlihan Lokey, Invictus Wealth Management, Travel Counsellors, Watson Associates, and event partner E3 Events.

For more information or to support Focus Foundation’s mission of connecting communities to help empower grassroots charities to thrive, visit www.focusfoundation.org.uk or contact [email protected].

Credit: Miles Davies Photography