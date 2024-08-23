Focus on back to school - include a free eye test on your to-do list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer holidays are drawing to a close and September sees pupils heading back to the classroom. Alongside buying new uniform and stationery, experts from Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton advise adding a free child’s eye test on the to-do list to ensure optimum eye health and help achieve focused learning.

Research from Optegra shows one in five adults do not realise children even need regular eye tests, yet 96 per cent of UK optometrists say correcting vision in children can have a positive impact on learning and development.

“At the end of the summer holidays, it is so easy to focus on school uniform, smart haircuts, PE kits and pencil cases, and easy to forget a really important test – your child’s eyesight,” said Professor Clare O’Donnell from Optegra Eye Health Care.

“A simple, quick and free eye test can reassure you that your child’s vision is as good as it can be or glasses can be recommended if necessary. If children cannot see clearly, working with a whiteboard or close-up paperwork can prove to be a huge challenge.”

Children should have an annual eye test

As symptoms of poor vision can be easily missed, Optegra suggests looking out for these top five signs that your child may need their vision checked:

1. Struggling to read or see close-up words

2. Squinting or screwing up their eyes

3. Sitting too close to the TV

4. Eyes not moving together/one eye turning in

5. Falling behind with school work

Professor O’Donnell continues: “Access to eye examinations and free glasses for children and young people is provided by the NHS, and don’t worry if your child cannot read yet as there are a range of age-appropriate tools to accurately check their vision and eye health.”

The Department of Health recommendation is that a child’s vision is screened between four and five years old. This is because around 80 per cent of what children learn is through sight. The effect of uncorrected problems with children’s eyesight can be long-lasting, potentially affecting the ability to read, learn, take part in sports, and ultimately their opportunities and wellbeing later in life.

