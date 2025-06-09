Focus on positive ageing for annual awareness day in East Sussex

The importance of promoting positive ageing is being highlighted by public health bosses on Age Without Limits Day.

The national awareness day, held on June 11, is an opportunity for communities to support older people by challenging ageism and celebrating ageing.

Ageism is the negative treatment of, or the discrimination towards, a person because of their age.

Whilst ageism affects people of all ages, its impact is often more damaging and felt most strongly as people get older.

Darrell Gale, Direct of Public Health in East Sussex, said: “Unfortunately as we age, many of us are likely to experience ageism.

“From being told to ‘act your age’ or that something is ‘too young for you’ to ‘you shouldn’t do that at your age’, the assumption is that people are less capable, active or interested in certain things because of their age.

“Everyone deserves to age without limits and Age Without Limits Day presents an opportunity for us to reject these negative prejudices and celebrate ageing.”

The East Sussex Public Health team is working with groups locally to help promote positive ageing and tackle ageism, with events being held to mark Age Without Limits Day.

On Tuesday, June 10 Hastings Voluntary Action and Rother Voluntary Action are hosting an event to discuss topics around ageism including celebrating the value and contributions of older people in society.

People are invited to join the Oasis Summer Retreat at Broomgrove Community Centre between 10am and 12noon on Wednesday, June 11 to celebrate aging and engage in fun activities that challenge ageism.

People are invited to dress in 1950s/60s style and there will be refreshments, the opportunity to share experiences and an entertaining quiz.

Children from a local Hastings nursery will also be joining an Active Hastings age friendly aerobics session to celebrate the action day.

Intergenerational interactions are an important way to help breakdown the negative stereotypes around ageing and encourage connections across different generations.

Heathfield based Young at Heart is an intergenerational community social club inspired by the television programme Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds.

The community interest company integrates with local primary and nursery schools to bring children aged from three to 11 years old to spend time with older members of the community, engaging in activities for their mutual benefit and uniting the generations.

Rachel Gibson, founder of Young at Heart, said: “At Young at Heart our goal is to combat loneliness and isolation. We offer our members fun-filled days with a variety of engaging activities, ranging from arts and crafts sessions to armchair yoga and singing.

“After a tasty, cooked lunch our members enjoy intergenerational activities where local schools or nurseries join us for the afternoon.

“The intergenerational connections are a key component to our sessions, designed to create meaningful interaction and support the needs of both generations. If the schools are working on a particular topic, our members love to assist!”

The organisation is working in conjunction with Public Health to create a toolkit to support other like-minded groups in setting up intergenerational activities which will help promote inclusivity and enhance community connections across generations.

Rachel continued: “By working with East Sussex Public Health I hope we can inspire other groups and organisations to develop community connections across generational boundaries and tackle the negative preconceptions around ageing.”

To further support positive ageing, East Sussex Public Health has awarded funding to Hastings Borough Council and Rother District Council to help them develop and deliver Age Friendly Communities programmes across the Hastings and Rother areas.

In addition, every year the county council works with the East Sussex Seniors’ Association to organise the annual Full of Life festival which celebrates older people through a wide range of events and activities for the over 50s.

The free Full of Life booklet listing over 50 events across the county including pickleball, crafts, music and a Spanish afternoon will be available from libraries, leisure centres, and public offices from mid-August.

Darrell Gale commented: “With an increasing older population, challenging ageism and promoting healthy ageing is more important than ever, and key to creating positive, age friendly communities across East Sussex.”