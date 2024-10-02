Focus on workplace mental health for annual awareness day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace is being highlighted by public health bosses on World Mental Health Day.

Employers across East Sussex are being encouraged to join the county council’s Wellbeing at Work programme as the authority supports the annual awareness day on October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free workplace accreditation scheme was launched in 2021 and works with employers to share resources and deliver training to help boost the health and wellbeing of employees.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year in East Sussex sickness absence due to mental ill-health was found to be more than double the national average.

Submitted article

Darrell Gale, Director of Public Health for East Sussex, said: “We spend a huge proportion of our time at work, so employers play a key role in contributing to the health of their employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Improving mental and physical wellbeing in your workplace is more important than you may think with mental ill health and musculoskeletal injuries being the two of the top causes of both short and long-term employee absence. Having a productive and healthy workforce should be the aim of every organisation.”

A mentally healthy workplace is one that supports open conversations about mental health and enables employees to get the mental health benefits of work while reducing the negative impact.

Dawson Hart Solicitors, who achieved the Small Business Silver Award in May, have used the Wellbeing at Work programme to provide a focus for the company’s wellbeing initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Harding, Practice Manager at the organisation, said: “We now have four Mental Health First Aiders and several Wellbeing Champions who can signpost staff to outside resources.

“The programme has also opened up conversations in the workplace regarding mental health and suicide awareness, which is particularly important within the legal sector as there is a high risk of burnout and stress-related illnesses.

“I would highly recommend businesses to participate in the scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catering equipment design and manufacturer Mitchell & Cooper were awarded the Small Business Bronze Award in December last year and have recently gained silver status.

Following the bronze award, Lucy Tiley, Mitchell & Cooper’s HR Director, continued to work on the successful roll out of the company’s health and wellbeing survey and set up an informative wellbeing station.

The organisation has also used the training events offered through the programme to train staff as Mental Health First Aiders and Menopause Demystified Champions, and all staff have attended mental health awareness and suicide prevention workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Tiley commented: “We have been determined to raise awareness of important topics such as mental health, stress, musculoskeletal health, and smoking. Members of the team are proud to work here as health and wellbeing is at the forefront of our culture.”

Havens Community Hub CIC the first non-profit organisation to be awarded the Wellbeing at Work Small Business Gold Award.

Jacqui Flavell, Havens Community Hub Impact Manager, said: “Working for a non-profit means that our focus is always on our service users. This programme has formalised the prioritisation of our employees’ mental and physical health. Simple things such as going for a walk or eating your lunch away from your desk can be the difference between good or poor mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Wellbeing at Work Gold Award helps us to recruit both employees and volunteers as it demonstrates our commitment the health of everyone who works with us.”

To achieve awards through the Wellbeing at Work programme, companies must complete a set of criteria that introduce policies and initiatives which focus on embedding practices that promote and support workplace health and wellbeing.

Mr Gale continues: “Investing in employee wellbeing through an awards scheme can improve employee morale, motivation and productivity, and help reduce absenteeism and staff turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that more than 150 organisations across the county have joined the programme since its launch and I strongly encourage all local businesses to sign up to the free scheme.”

For more information about the programme, including details of accredited businesses and how organisations can get involved, please visit www.wellbeingatwork.eastsussex.gov.uk