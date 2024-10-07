Folders Meadow Play Area gets a revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families and children have something new to smile about as Burgess Hill Town Council announce the installation of brand-new play equipment at Folders Meadow Play Area. This vibrant upgrade promises to provide endless hours, fun and excitement for children up to the age of 14 years old.

The newly installed equipment includes a log pick-up sticks climber, mini target wall & basketball and cableway. There is also a wheelchair accessible seesaw and interactive play panels so children of all abilities can participate in the fun. A dip bar is a welcome addition to the adult green gym equipment.

To celebrate the opening of the revamped play area, Burgess Hill Town Mayor, Councillor Janice Henwood, along with the Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, Councillor Peter Williams, and Councillor Brenda Williams, officially opened the new play equipment this week.

The total budget for these improvements was £45k funded by developer contributions allocated to this play area.

The newly installed equipment

The Town Council maintains Folders Meadow Play Area on behalf of the Fields in Trust, with the last major upgrade in 2012. The Fields in Trust champions and supports parks and green spaces by protecting them for people to enjoy in perpetuity. When visiting Folders Meadow Play Area, please be considerate to neighbouring properties by either walking, cycling, or use public transport to get there.

Councillor Peter Williams, Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council said, “I am delighted that we have been able to use Section 106 money from developers to install a new range of play equipment, including a zip wire. Folders Meadow play area, which is maintained by Burgess Hill Town Council, is a popular place for our young people and this will enhance their enjoyment.