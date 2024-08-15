Follow the LEGO® brick road: Find hidden LEGO® figures and support your local children’s hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new mini-figure trail launches this weekend in Brighton supporting children's hospice Chestnut Tree House

Visitors to Brighton’s London Road can spot familiar little faces in shop windows from August 17 as a new LEGO® mini-figure trail launches supporting Chestnut Tree House – the children’s hospice for East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

From Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, September 22, approximately 30 of the famous figures will be found peeking out from windows along the popular shopping street and the surrounding area, including Baker Street, Trafalgar Street, Beaconsfield Road, Preston Road and Ditchling Road.

To celebrate the launch, the Chestnut Tree House charity shop at 40 London Road will have a live build of Star Wars legend R2-D2 (featuring more than 1,000 pieces) by Brighton Bricks founder Nick Bright.

Chestnut Tree House's London Road shop manager Lynn Hancox.

Area Manager for Chestnut Tree House charity shops Teresa Clements said the LEGO® fun had started a few years ago when the charity first teamed up with local community group, Brighton Bricks, to host the trail.

“Brighton Bricks is all about encouraging learning and wellbeing through play, and our work with children and young people is all about living life to the full, too,” Teresa said.

“Play encourages children to think creatively and develop their self-awareness. With this trail, we can bring joy to local families and LEGO® enthusiasts alike while also raising vital funds for our work.”

As well as the mini-figure trail, the shop will also have extra activities for launch day on 17 August. Visitors can try their luck guessing the number of bricks in a jar for just £1 entry with R2-D2 as the prize. Younger visitors can enjoy a LEGO® play table and colouring activities. Early birds will get to try LEGO®-themed cupcakes baked by the shop’s volunteers. Plus, of course there will be lots of pre-loved LEGO® for sale, too.

To take part in the trail and be in with a chance to win LEGO® prizes, participants should visit the London Road shop to pay £1 and collect their entry form or download it online from Brightonbricks.com. Once complete, they can return it to the shop. Winners will be announced at the end of the trail.

Nick added: “We love being able to support an important local charity such as Chestnut Tree House and have fun with LEGO® at the same time. Brighton Bricks is all about encouraging play, no matter how old you are, and play is great for our mental wellbeing. The trail is also a great way to show the amazing businesses Brighton has to offer.”

Chestnut Tree House is celebrating its 21st birthday this year. In 2003, the hospice cared for 30 children. Now the team – which includes nurses working in the community – cares for around 300 children and young people each year.

“LEGO® always sells really well in all our charity shops,” Teresa added. “So if you are having a clear out, please drop donations to any of our Chestnut Tree House shops or our sister hospice shops, St Barnabas House or Martlets, and our teams will be glad to receive it.”

The Chestnut Tree House shop in Brighton is known for its range of colourful and unique items for sale. It also sells retro fashion and accessories from the 1950s onwards, plus a wide range of vinyl. Opening times are 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday.

Details of all the Chestnut Tree House shops can be found at www.chestnut.org.uk/shops.