Fontwell Care Home hosts general managers meeting for Barchester Care

Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell hosted a General Managers Meeting for the Managers and Activities Leads from around 15 Barchester Homes from around the South Region.

Lead by Regional Director Sarah Peach, the meeting included discussions on the new digital care platform and some new recommendations on how to enrich the life of the residents in their homes. Regional Activities Lead Lucy Perkins brough everyone together to discuss daily life in the home and introduce new ways and help make everyday special for the residents.

The whole team worked amazingly together and showed wonderful hospitality to their visitors. Everyone worked together to ensure the daily workings of the home were unaffected by the meetings and the hustle and bustle of the day was met with smiles and plenty of laughter from their lovely residents.

Head Chef Chris and his team created a wonderful lunch for the guests with a tender pork loin and all the trimmings, plus amazing cheese board and freshly baked cookies for an afternoon treat.

It really was a busy day and one that will benefit the residents when new plans and processes discussed at the meeting are implemented into the daily running of Barchester Homes.