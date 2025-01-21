Fontwell care home residents celebrate International Flower Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell got involved in International Flower Day with some wonderful table centres and display vases for around the home.

It was all colours and flowers on Sunday at Westergate House Residential Care Home as residents from across all 3 of their communities took part in International Flower Day.

Each community got involved and loved exploring the selection of flowers and the wonderful smells they were producing. A number of residents use to be florists and their skills and excitement was infectious to other residents joining in.

With the help of staff and some family members, Westergate residents had a wonderful morning and afternoon talking about their love for flowers and their memories of working in their own gardens or as a hobbyist, some as a job.

With some wonderful home baked refreshments from the head chef thrown in throughout the day, the whole floristry process was enjoyed by so many.