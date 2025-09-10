Fontwell Park Racecourse celebrates the success of Inaugural Family Festival Raceday

Designed as a spectacular finale to the summer holidays, the Family Festival Raceday created a true festival atmosphere at the West Sussex course. Families enjoyed an array of complimentary entertainment, from traditional funfair rides and face painting to live stage performances and dazzling magic shows - all included within the great-value family ticket.

The afternoon also showcased a full card of competitive jump racing, providing a great opportunity to introduce families to the exciting world of horseracing. Adding to the appeal, children aged 17 and under enjoyed free entry, making the event both accessible and memorable for local families.

Guy Pridie, Executive Director at Fontwell Park Racecourse, commented:

“We were thrilled to host our inaugural Family Festival Raceday and the response from our visitors has been incredible. It was wonderful to see families enjoying the combination of high-quality jump racing with an atmosphere filled with fun, laughter and entertainment. Creating accessible experiences is hugely important to us, and we’re proud to have delivered an event that not only provided fantastic value but also lasting memories. We’re already looking forward to building on this success for 2026.”

The Family Festival Raceday has now firmly established itself as a standout feature in Fontwell’s annual calendar, combining the thrill of live racing with the joy of a family day out.

For more information about upcoming events at Fontwell Park Racecourse, visit: www.fontwellpark.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Fontwell Park's Family Festival Raceday Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Free entertainment for families Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Racegoers got to meet Fontwell's mascot Photo: Submitted

