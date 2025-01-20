Foodbank appeal smashes target thanks to community support

By Iain Luxford
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 14:36 BST
The people of Eastbourne have overwhelmingly supported Eastbourne Foodbank’s debt advice and welfare support by donating more than £20,000 to its festive appeal.

Eastbourne Foodbank launched its first ever Christmas fundraising appeal at the beginning of December at the lights switch-on in Terminus Road and the charity says it has been blown away by the incredible response from the community.

The appeal was specifically aimed at raising money to support the foodbank’s debt advice and welfare support services, which aim to address the financial and other complex challenges faced by people needing to use the foodbank.

The Be the Life Changer appeal had a £10,000 target, but the overwhelming generosity of local businesses, organisations, and residents meant the final fundraising total came in at a fantastic £22,996.

The appeal launched at the festive lights switch on in EastbourneThe appeal launched at the festive lights switch on in Eastbourne
Jess Holliday, CEO at Eastbourne Foodbank, said: “I would like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to the people of Eastbourne for their overwhelming support.

“What an amazing community we are. It is an absolute privilege to be part of that community, as we all work together to reduce poverty in our town.

“All funds raised in our Be the Life Changer Christmas appeal will go towards life-changing work to support people up and out of needing to use the foodbank. Emergency food is a short term solution, our advisors and support staff can identify longer term answers which mean people no longer need that emergency support.”

Jess said she was delighted the foodbank's advice and welfare support had been so well received by the people of Eastbourne.

She added: “I want to say thank you to each and every person who has been able to donate – you are all life changers.”

