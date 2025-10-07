Football fever – Hailsham care home resident returns to West Ham Football Club

A Hailsham care home resident scored big when he returned to his favourite football club to watch a match.

78-year-old Alan Main, a lifelong fan of West Ham Football Club and resident at Care UK’s Bowes House on Battle Road, kicked off the new football season in style when his wish came true to return to London Stadium, where he has held a season ticket for years.

Alan, who was born in East Ham in London, began supporting West Ham Football Club when he was 5-years-old, when his Dad took him to his first game at Upton Park. Throughout his childhood, Alan would often attend matches with his Dad and this has continued throughout his adult life, with him going to games either on his own or with his sister.

Alan made his wish on the Bowes House care home’s Wishing Tree, a special initiative that enables residents to revisit old hobbies or try something new. Whether it’s a fish and chip supper, a skydive or watching a football match, no wish is too big or small for the Care UK team to try and grant.

Alan got to visit his favourite club to watch a match.

Keen to kick things off, the team at Bowes House quickly got to work, organising a special surprise, inviting Alan to the first match of the season.

On the day, superfan Alan – who is living with dementia – enjoyed watching the game and sharing his memories of match days from the past, key players over the decades, and the history of the club, while reminiscing on his former trips to the stadium.

Commenting on the visit, Alan said: “It was great to go back and watch a match. I loved the whole game and returning to the stadium brought back so many happy memories. Sadly, the result was not what I would have hoped, but I felt on cloud nine watching my team play again.”

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “Alan is a big West Ham Football Club fan, so we made it our mission to give him the opportunity to watch the team play again. Alan has picked out a few other games that he would like to attend this season, so we are working hard to make sure he can be there!

Care home resident, Alan, visiting a West Ham football match.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their passions and ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Alan had a fantastic time and hasn’t stopped talking about the game since!

“I want to say a massive thank you to the team here at Bowes House, who helped make Alan’s wish come true.”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home features its own café, cinema and music room. The home offers a comprehensive activity programme, featuring a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside the home.

