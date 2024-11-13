Football legends support Sussex anti-bullying awareness film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two female football legends have played a vital role in the short film 'Aguska' made by Horsham based Fact Not Fiction Films to support the work of the national children's charity Kidscape.

Five times ladies freestyle football World Champion & Guinness World Record Holder Aguska and Chelsea and Canadian football legend Ashley Lawrence play a key role in the short film which had an amazing reception at its world premiere this week in national anti-bullying week, at the Birmingham Film Festival.

The short film nominated for 3 awards uses football to raise awarness and increase the discourse of bullying in sport.

Starring Simon Callow, Mary Roscoe and Nicholas Day. The film also has a strong young cast that includes rising Sussex star Tegan Muggeridge.

AGUSKA MNICH - 5x World Champion & Guinness World Record Holder

Dunstan Bruce, the lead singer of anarcho-punk band Chumbawamba (best known for its 1997 hit ‘Tubthumper’) also makes several cameos in the film.

The Film is directed by Tristan Loraine and Horsham based actress and director Hannah Baxter-Eve.

“When you work with talent like Simon Callow, Tegan Muggeridge and Hannah Baxter-Eve, you know your life as a director will be very rewarding as you are in safe hands. Working with young actors is always more challenging, but the young ladies in AGUSKA absolutely knocked it out of the park with their professionalism, preparation and enthusiasm,” says director Tristan Loraine. “As a producer, I hope the film will help Kidscape grow as a charity and increase the discourse on bullying in sport.”

Tristan reunited with US executive producer Herb Jackson Jr. after the pair worked on ANGEL FLEET together.

Chelsea and Canadian football legend Ashley Lawrence

“Tristan and I worked closely together on this film to bring attention to the issue of bullying and to show our support for Kidscape in their e􏰀orts to assist those who have been impacted,” says Jackson. “Our collaboration pushed creative boundaries, resulting in the impactful film you see today. The contributions of the cast and crew were invaluable, and we are excited to have Dunstan, Aguska and Ashley on board to amplify the impact of our message.