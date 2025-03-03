Footpath improvements under way soon at Hailsham Cemetery and Common Pond

Hailsham Town Council's contractors will be busy again in the coming months resurfacing footpaths on its land, including at the Common Pond in Bellbanks Road and cemetery grounds in Ersham Road.

The next phase of improvement works at the Common Pond site will take place soon and will see the continuation of the overlaying of the remainder of the perimeter footpath with tarmac.

The Town Council agreed to allocate Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards the completion of the project, to follow the resurfacing work already carried. The resurfacing project will ensure the safety of visitors and make the footpath more accessible for disabled users.

The work followed the clearing of dead trees, removal of overgrown plants and general tidying of the pond's two islands, just part of an ongoing major upgrade project at the Common Pond.

Footpath resurfacing at Hailsham Cemetery, Ersham Road

"The Common Pond is our 'jewel in the crown' which is enjoyed by many residents, and we will continue to invest in the area so it remains a site our residents can be proud," said Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Assets Management Committee.

"It's been a busy couple of years for the Town Council with the continuation of the footpath resurfacing and other work undertaken, including on the pond's islands."

The clearing of the islands and relaying of the footpath at the pond follows the Town Council's efforts last year to tackle flooding at the site, work which involved the installation of a new overflow pipe and culvert to help prevent certain sections of the perimeter footpath from flooding during the winter months, which previously restricted access to some parts of the open space.

"Hailsham Town Council is responsible for a number of areas of public open space across the town," added Cllr Clarke. "Our plan to undertake further improvements to the Common Pond site is just part of the Council's vision to enhance its open spaces over the course of the next few years."

The latest phase of improvement works at Hailsham Cemetery will also get under way soon with the continuation of footpath resurfacing on site - again being funded by CIL contributions. The cemetery has already benefited from newly tarmacked footpaths at the entrance to the site and around the chapel.

The footpath renewal work follows a myriad of other improvements carried out at the cemetery in recent years, including the refurbishment of both the Old and New Gardens of Remembrance, repairs and roofing upgrades to the old chapel, woodwork repainting for Cemetery Lodge and the creation of up to 100 ashes burial plots.

"I'm delighted that councillors have recognised the importance of continuing with the footpath relaying at Hailsham Cemetery - and agreed to move on with both projects," said Cemetery Warden Cllr Barbara Holbrook.

"Footpath renewal is something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on accessible pathways being available. It makes a real difference if the cemetery grounds are well maintained for the public."

Cemetery Warden, Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones.

"We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue to make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."