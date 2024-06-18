Forest School and Covers raise £3,000 for Phoenix Stroke Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forest School and Covers Timber & Builders Merchants are donating £3,000 to The Phoenix Stroke in honour of Ian Scott following a successful charity football match and quiz night. Ian Scott sadly passed away in October 2023 following three strokes and pancreatic cancer.

In February a football match was held at Horsham Football Club between the Horsham Veterans and Covers Timber & Builders Merchants where Ian used to work. They raised an amazing £1,222.

Ian’s wife Paula works as the Premises and Lettings Manager at Forest School and on 7 June a quiz night was held there bringing the total raised to £3,000. More than 110 people attended with 15 teams made up of Forest School staff, Paula and Ian’s friends and family as well as trustees and friends of Phoenix Stoke Club.

Don Burstow, Chair of Phoenix Stroke Club stated: ‘I cannot start to thank Paula and her team enough for the incredible donation of £3,000. I attended the quiz night and was amazed by the generosity of everyone attending as well as all the local companies who donated over 50 raffle prizes between them.

Paula McKay-Scott, June Harvey, Linda Florey presenting cheque to Don Burstow.

"A huge thanks also to Horsham Football Club Veterans and all of Ian’s work colleagues at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants for their fantastic donation.’

Paula McKay-Scott added: ‘I am blown away by people’s generosity. Giving money to The Phoenix Stroke Club means it will help survivors of strokes and rehabilitate them after the trauma they have endured.