Forest School and Covers raise £3,000 for Phoenix Stroke Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
In February a football match was held at Horsham Football Club between the Horsham Veterans and Covers Timber & Builders Merchants where Ian used to work. They raised an amazing £1,222.
Ian’s wife Paula works as the Premises and Lettings Manager at Forest School and on 7 June a quiz night was held there bringing the total raised to £3,000. More than 110 people attended with 15 teams made up of Forest School staff, Paula and Ian’s friends and family as well as trustees and friends of Phoenix Stoke Club.
Don Burstow, Chair of Phoenix Stroke Club stated: ‘I cannot start to thank Paula and her team enough for the incredible donation of £3,000. I attended the quiz night and was amazed by the generosity of everyone attending as well as all the local companies who donated over 50 raffle prizes between them.
"A huge thanks also to Horsham Football Club Veterans and all of Ian’s work colleagues at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants for their fantastic donation.’
Paula McKay-Scott added: ‘I am blown away by people’s generosity. Giving money to The Phoenix Stroke Club means it will help survivors of strokes and rehabilitate them after the trauma they have endured.
"I would like to say a massive thank you to Linda Florey for her incredible hard work organising the quiz evening and to Tony Massimo and Ellis McKay from Covers Timber & Builders Merchants.’