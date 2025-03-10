Forget Hollywood! Chichester care home hosts its own 'Oscars' action

A Chichester care home rolled out the red carpet for a glittering Oscars-themed party and awards ceremony in aid of its latest charity of the year.

Residents, families, team members and community visitors all enjoyed star treatment at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange.

The Hollywood-style fun was the first event at the Broyle Road home to raise funds for resident-nominated charity and community hub Chichester Cinema at New Park.

After a red-carpet welcome, residents and guests had a glass of bubbly and sampled a range of canapes specially made by Wellington Grange Chef Daniel MacSweeney.

Residents, friends, families and team members enjoy the Oscars-themed awards ceremony at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange in aid of Chichester Cinema. Third and fourth from left are cinema representatives Walter Francisco and Anne-Marie Flynn. Far left is Ashwin Ndlovu, Care Co-ordinator at Wellington Grange, and next to him is resident Prue Sizeland. Clinical Lead Chrissie Waltho is fifth from left and next to her is resident Maggie Cummings. On the right are Hayley Geddes, Home Manager, and Alan Brown, Operations Manager.

As they mingled, party goers listened to visiting singer Katie Brown perform hits from Oscar-winning films.

They also took their seats in the home’s cinema room to watch a short film detailing the history of the Oscars.

The main event was the award ceremony itself, designed for residents, relatives and staff to honour each other across a range of categories.

It rounded off a week of nominations and voting.

The winners included Elizabeth Biggs for Best Signature Laugh, Prue Sizeland for Best Vintage Fashion Icon, Jill Christison for Most Creative Knitter, Companion Antony Hampton for Most Likely to Win a Reality TV Show, and Lorraine Wade for Most Supportive Staff Member.

Resident Valerie Cottrell said: “We all had a wonderful time. We thank the kitchen, the companions and all the other staff who made it happen.”

Valeries comments were echoed by Home Manager Hayley Geddes, who said: “Everyone had an amazing time. This was a truly festive occasion that will be in our thoughts for a long time.”

A raffle of donated prizes raised £250 for Chichester Cinema.

As with all 21 Colten Care homes in the south, residents at Wellington Grange nominate a main charity to support each year through a calendar of events and activities, leaving scope for other organisations to be helped too.

Last year, Wellington Grange residents chose homelessness charity The Four Streets Project as their main cause.

Support included raising £770 and knitting dozens of woolly hats and gloves to clothe service users.