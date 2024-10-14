Former café and an old brewery in Rye go up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former café and care facility in Rye is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Mariners at 15 High Street is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Angela Hirst, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £700,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This mid-terrace property located in the heart of Rye is within easy reach of various local and national retailers, schools, mainline railway station and other amenities.

AUCTION: Mariners at 15 High Street, Rye.

“Previously run as a café and care facility, the property is now vacant and may have the potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The premises comprises accommodation over four storeys.

Also in Rye, a vacant former brewery with planning consent for residential conversion is listed at the auction.

The Old Brewery, Wish Ward, is offered jointly with Rush, Witt & Wilson with a freehold guide price of £350,000-plus.

Chris added: “This three storey former warehouse is located in the heart of the Cinque Port town of Rye, close to various local amenities including shops, schools and the railway station.

“Planning permission was granted last year for the refurbishment of the Old Brewery to convert into a single residential dwelling with ground floor garage, subject to conditions.”

Ground floor commercial premises with a three-bedroom maisonette above in Rye are offered jointly with Oakfield on a £200,000 to £210,000 freehold guide price and vacant possession.

Located close to the High Street at 20 & 20A Landgate, the mid-terrace property is now in need of repair.

Both the commercial unit – including a shop floor, kitchen and cellar/basement – and the two-bedroom maisonette have their own entrances.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “The property is now vacant and may have the potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“The property is within easy reach of Rye High Street with various local and national retailers, schools, mainline railway station and other amenities nearby.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/162/

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.