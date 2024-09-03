Former café and care facility in Rye up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former café and care facility in Rye is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Mariners at 15 High Street is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Angela Hirst, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £700,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, September 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This mid-terrace property located in the heart of Rye is within easy reach of various local and national retailers, schools, mainline railway station and other amenities.

LISTED AT AUCTION: Mariners at 15 High Street, Rye.

“Previously run as a café and care facility, the property is now vacant and may have the potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The premises comprises accommodation over four storeys.

Also in Rye a semi-detached house needing refurbishment is offered with a freehold guide price of £300,000 to £310,000 and vacant possession.

Four-bedroom 5 Ferry Road is located a short distance from Rye railway station, various schools, amenities and the High Street with its array of both national and local retailers and restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “The property is arranged over four floors and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a mix of double and single glazed windows throughout and a gas heating system via radiators.

“The property, which includes a basement with garden access, is in need of some refurbishment and, once enhanced, will be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/115/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.