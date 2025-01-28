Former councillor urges the public to raise Ukraine flag in support of country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (February 24) approaches, a former Lewes District Councillor is urging people to raise the country's flag to show their support.

Vic Lent said: "Back in 2022 almost all public buildings in the UK flew the Ukrainian flag in support of the people of Ukraine. Also, many residents displayed the flag of Ukraine outside their houses orin their front windows.

The former Lewes District Councillor said: “Now three years on, the Ukrainian people are still trying to defend their country against Putin's invasion despite bombs, drones and missiles continuing rain down on civilian populated areas.

"The UK and other European countries continue to provide military support but just now I believe we should show moral support in one very simple way, - the raising of the Ukrainian flag in as many places as possible in the UK”.

Vic continued: “For my part I have asked both the Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council to erect the Ukrainian flag outside their premises or in their office windows during the whole of February, March and April. I am sure the Ukrainian families who have taken refuge here in Sussex will see this as a boost to their morale."

He believes the flag will also act as a beacon for the many voluntary organisations and charities who are raising money to help Ukraine deal with the effects of the invasion by sending medical and other supplies such as power generators.

"Whatever the outcome of negotiations are in the next weeks and months Ukraine needs all the support it can get."

Last year Vic Lent founded the website https://sussex4ukraine.uk/ to help UK charities and local Sussex organisations promote their fundraising efforts.