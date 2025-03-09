Former Horsham YMCA chairman celebrates 60th wedding anniversary
Horsham YMCA Football Club's popular former Chairman Geoff Foreman and his wife Ann, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, writes Martin Read.
The very special occasion was marked by a diamond wedding card received from their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Popular long-serving 83 year old Geoff still serves on the YM Management Committee and is ever present at YM’s Gorings Mead ground, beavering away behind the scenes to help ensure that things run smoothly at the club.