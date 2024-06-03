Former Michelin restaurant now a beautiful cottage

By Marcel HoadContributor
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:59 BST
The former Michelin-starred Manleys Restaurant is now a fine cottage within walking distance of the centre of Storrington.

A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire this charming two bedroom semi-detached period cottage with detached garden room and conveniently located close to the village centre.

Internally, the property is presented in first class order and retains many original features with a wealth of exposed beams.

Accommodation comprises: Open plan sitting room/dining room with feature Inglenook fireplace and solid oak flooring, open plan kitchen with integrated appliances, ground floor shower room/w.c., master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and generous en-suite bathroom.

Outside, there is allocated off road parking and to the rear there is a south-facing landscaped courtyard garden with detached garden room with fitted shower and w.c.

