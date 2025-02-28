Former mid-Sussex church up for auction

A former methodist church with potential in Hurstpierpoint is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in March.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42 Cuckfield Road property is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

it is listed with a freehold guide price of £365,000 to £400,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This former methodist church is situated in the heart of this popular mid-Sussex village.

AUCTION: Former methodist church, Hurstpierpoint

“It has the potential for a variety of uses, including residential development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The church was founded in 1910 and held its last service in December 2023.

The detached building is of brick construction beneath a tiled roof and occupies a site area extending to 0.08 hectares (0.2 acres).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is located on the east side of Cuckfield Road, close to its junction with the High Street, and is within easy access of the comprehensive local shopping facilities of the village.

There are excellent road links to London, Brighton, and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23/M23.

The property comprises a church hall, school hall, offices, store room, kitchen and WCs.

Outside there is a front forecourt area with vehicular access from Cuckfield Road providing parking for several vehicles. Side access to rear yard with detached storage unit and lean-to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/35/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.