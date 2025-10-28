Former Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans, secures place as Miss Sussex 2026 finalist

Local beauty queen Danielle Evans is making waves once again in the world of pageantry, proudly announcing her place as a Miss Sussex 2026 finalist. The competition will take place on Sunday, 21st June 2026, at the Village Hotel in Maidstone, where Danielle will compete for the coveted county crown - and a chance to represent Sussex at the 81st Miss Great Britain Final in October 2026.

Danielle, who lives in Hastings, first entered the pageant scene in 2019 when she was crowned Miss Social Media. Since then, she has been awarded the title of Miss Brighton 2021, Miss Brighton 2022 and then Miss Hasting 2024. Danielle has continued to be involved in local community events and fundraising activities while developing her petition to get disability education into mainstream schools.

“I’m really pleased to be entering Miss Sussex again,” Danielle said. “It’s a great opportunity to meet other contestants from across the county and be part of an event that celebrates confidence, community, and charity work.”

The Miss Sussex competition brings together contestants from across the region who take part in interviews, catwalk rounds, and community-based challenges. The eventual winner will earn a place in the national Miss Great Britain final — the UK’s oldest pageant, which continues to highlight both personal achievement and charitable involvement.

“No matter the outcome, I’m proud to be part of something that encourages people to challenge themselves and support good causes,” Danielle added.

Supporters will be able to follow Danielle’s progress in the lead-up to the final through her social media channels (Instagram: @danielle3vans), where she’ll be sharing updates on her preparations and local projects.