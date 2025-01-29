Former MP is new trustee at Cuckmere Haven SOS

By Lesley Hixon
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 13:20 BST
Cuckmere Haven SOS has appointed Dr Caroline Lucas as a new trustee.

Dr Lucas, the former MP for Brighton Pavilion and Leader of the Green Party from 2008-2012, and co-leader from 2016-18, has a wealth of experience in public policy and sustainability and will bring new energy and a fresh perspective. She continues to write and campaign on environmental issues.

Cuckmere Haven SOS is currently being advised by Whaleback Ltd ahead of submitting a planning application to SDNPA to repair and strengthen the sea defences at Cuckmere Haven, which is urgently needed to preserve the area’s cultural heritage. The application is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2025.

Dr Caroline Lucas commented:“I’m delighted to take up this appointment. Cuckmere Haven is such a special place, and its heritage is both cultural and environmental – it’s vital that both are protected. I look forward to doing all I can to help to achieve that.”

