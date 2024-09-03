Former Newhaven social club up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former social club in Newhaven with planning consent for flats and business units is coming up for auction later this month.

The 2-4 Chapel Street property is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of 475,000 to £500,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, September 18.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This detached former social club has planning permission to demolish and create a three-storey building comprising six, two-bedroom flats on the first and second floors with five business units on the ground floor.

CLOSED: The former Newhaven Social Club at 2-4 Chapel Street.

“We anticipate strong interest from developers and builders keen to make a quick start on a project with layers of red tape out of the way in terms of planning consent.”

The property – the former Newhaven Social Club which closed down in 2020 – is situated in the heart of Newhaven town centre, close to all local shopping facilities and amenities, as well as excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and all surrounding areas via the nearby A259.

A one bedroom flat in Seaford is coming up at the auction and an investment opportunity,

Flat 3 at 4 Pelham Place in Pelham Road has a leasehold guide price of £65,000 to £70,000.

It is currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy at a current rental of £700 per calendar month, generating £8,400 per annum

Richard added: “This converted flat forms the whole of the first floor of a bay-fronted mid-terrace property and is situated just off Seaford seafront.

“It has an electric heating system and is fully double glazed throughout. The flat is in good decorative order and enjoys panoramic views over the town centre and surrounding countryside from the front and rear.”

The property is situated between Dane Road and West Street, being within easy reach of the comprehensive shopping facilities of the town centre, including the seafront and mainline railway station. There are excellent road links to Eastbourne, Brighton, and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A259.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from July 1, 1981.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/171/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.