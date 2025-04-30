Former paratrooper and co-founder of PF&H begins record-breaking attempt to row solo around Great Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

49-year-old ex-Parachute Regiment officer, Mike Ellicock, has officially begun his record-breaking attempt to row 2,000 miles solo around Great Britain.

Having completed his final preparations onboard his boat Pegasus, Mike set off from Newhaven, Sussex, today at 11:00 am, Wednesday 30th April.

Mike, from Lewes, in East Sussex, will be attempting to make history by completing the challenge in under 80 days, making him the fastest person ever to row solo around Great Britain.

“I turn 50 this year and to ‘celebrate’ I thought it would be a good idea to attempt to break the record for rowing around Great Britain,” says Ellicock.

Mike preparing for the challenge

“The Parachute Regiment motto is ‘Ready for Anything’ and this rowing challenge takes inspiration from former Paratroopers John Ridgway and Chay Blyth who set the record for crossing the Atlantic in a rowing boat in 1966.

“Half a lifetime ago, as a 25-year-old Parachute Regiment platoon commander, I was wounded in action during a hostage rescue in Sierra Leone but made a full recovery and subsequently had the privilege of commanding paratroopers on operations again before making a successful and rewarding transition into civilian life.

“Not all my former brothers in arms were so fortunate - and that’s why I’m looking to use this challenge as a way to honour them while raising money for charities close to my heart.”

This is not the first time Mike has undertaken an epic challenge having previously taken on the Bob Graham Round and the Devizes-to-Westminster Canoe race. In 2013 he became a Guinness world record holder for running the London Marathon with a 40lb (18kg) pack in three hours 25 minutes and 21 seconds.

Mike preparing for the challenge

Mike will be attempting the challenge in a Canadian designed boat which is a combination of sea kayak and ocean rowing boat merging manoeuvrability and speed with stability and additional carrying capacity.

It will also enable night rowing to exploit the power of the tide more effectively.

He added: “I’m least looking forward to hitting Thurso which is one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the UK, maybe in the world, but I’ve trained hard for this challenge and taken advice from experts to ensure I’m equipped to deal with the wild waters there unscathed.”

Throughout the record attempt, Mike will be rowing for up to 20 hours per day when the weather is good using 7000 calories and needing to drink up to 8 litres of carbohydrate and electrolyte mix.

In preparation for this massive challenge, he has been working with Precision Fuel & Hydration to ensure his body can perform at its best throughout the duration of the expedition.

Andy Blow, founder of Precision Fuel & Hydration, said: “Mike’s body will be under immense stress during the record attempt, so getting a handle on his carbohydrate, fluid and sodium requirements has been a top priority.

“We have created a personalised plan to help him to remain in peak condition throughout this enormous challenge.”

Mike added: “Departing from Lewes is significant in that it’s where I started Precision Fuel & Hydration alongside Andy Blow in 2012.

“The team has been instrumental in supporting me with my fuelling strategy to help me deal with this gruelling journey so I can help raise funds for SUPPORT OUR PARAS and the RNLI.”

To support Mike’s record-breaking row around Great Britain, visit Pegasus Round - GiveWheel.

To track Mike’s daily progress, visit Pegasus Round | Support Our Paras. You can also follow Mike’s voyage on Instagram on @Pegasus_Round

Additionally, Mike wants to thank all the other organisations who have supported his row including Harvey’s Brewery, Precision Fuel & Hydration and Finisterre.