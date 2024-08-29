Former placement students are recruited as care assistants at Bognor Regis Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three students who came in to do some work placement at a Bognor Regis home have now joined as care assistants.

Lauren Osbourne, Aksa Merin Saji and Lucy Shortman all studied at Chichester College and as part of their qualification had to do a placement.

The trio decided to join the activities team at MHA Greenways and following the completion of their course and placement, were recruited as care assistants.

MHA Greenways provides residential and residential dementia care for our 44 residents

Sylwia Fafara, home manager said: “ We were very impressed with the work ethic and ability that all three of them showed when they were with us on their placements.

“All three are very young and ambitious and for us it was a no-brainer to recruit them.

“It's great to have three new faces on board and we hope it will help to attract future employees, especially those who are of a younger age.”

Speaking on their decision to join the home Aksa said: “ I really enjoyed my time at MHA Greenways whilst I was doing activities with Joanne, the activities coordinator.

“The home is a great place to work, its going to help me gain a better understanding of working in social care and more specifically nursing, something I want to get into.”

Lucy added: “ I was doing a Level Three Health and Social care qualification at Chichester College and when I saw what the care staff were doing, I thought that's a bit of me and decided to become a care assistant.

“I am really enjoying my role and I am so happy I decided to take the role on.

Lauren said: “The care assistant ole allows me to spend more time with the residents.

“Working on the activities team gave me a good insight into care and I still want to learn and feel the care assistant role is the perfect way for me to do so.”