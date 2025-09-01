Former Royal Marine Commandos take on 24 hour challenge in aid of suicide prevention

Two former Royal Marine Commandos have joined forces to take on a 24-hour tractor tyre flipping challenge to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

Darren Clark of Spearhead Fitness and Danny Foster of Lone Wolf Commando Fitness will join forces to unite against suicide and raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) whilst flipping the tyre continuously for 24 hours.

Earlier this year and just a month apart, both men lost former brothers in arms to suicide, leaving their friends and families devastated.

Darren Clark said “Over the last few years mental health is becoming more publicly spoken about, however there still seems to be a massive lack of understanding surrounding it and how to tackle it.

Spearhead Fitness Head Coach, Darren Clark

Too often we hear the phrase ‘it’s okay to talk’. This just isn’t enough anymore.

I’ve suffered with my mental health for years and I’ve seen those around me serving and veterans suffer with theirs too. Unable to understand and trying to save face by not speaking up because of the stigma that still surrounds mental health.

A huge feeling I know people feel when they are low is the lack of wanting to talk because they honestly feel no one wants to hear and they don’t want to be a burden to others.

The phrase ‘it’s okay to talk’ is outdated already. It puts the ball in someone’s court who already doesn’t feel they can talk.

United Against Suicide

The narrative needs to be more direct that ‘it’s time to talk now’. It’s also time for those who have overcome their mental battles to speak up about their experiences to become relatable for those who are in a dark place. But also, for people to be more present in actively encouraging their loved ones who might be suffering to speak up.

Too many people are suffering in silence and the statistics of suicide has risen to one of the world’s biggest killers.

Enough is enough and more needs to be done at the lower and for those who have overcome their struggles, please speak up and show people that it is okay to not be okay and to reach out for help.

You’re not alone in your struggles”.

Danny Foster added “Suicide prevention and mental health awareness aren’t just important to me, they’re personal, they’re real, and they’ve saved my life. As men, we’re told to shut up, get on with it, and be strong. But what they don’t tell you is that carrying that weight in silence is what breaks us. I’ve been there. I’ve carried trauma from childhood, through my military career, and into civilian life. I got hit on my motorbike and lost nearly everything. I came to the edge, house nearly gone, my world in pieces, my mind even worse.

It wasn’t until I faced it head-on, until I let myself feel and speak, that things began to change. Now I deal with it every single day, not because it’s easy, but because it’s necessary. Too many of my mates didn’t get that chance. They couldn’t open up. They were drowning in silence, and no one heard them until it was too late. That haunts me.

Mental health doesn’t make you weak. Talking about it doesn’t make you less of a man. In fact, it takes more strength to admit you’re struggling than to pretend you’re fine. The stigma around men’s mental health is not just outdated, it’s deadly. And I truly believe the ones pushing that ‘man up’ mindset are struggling themselves and too scared to admit it.

So, I speak up now. Loudly. For the men who didn’t make it. For those who still think they can’t. For myself. Because no one should have to break before they’re allowed to feel. Talking saves lives. It saved mine”.

The challenge takes place on Saturday 27th September in Bexhill-On-Sea, starting at Galley Hill, working towards South Cliff along the seafront. Our event shelter will be located on the lawns next to The Colonnade.

Supporters are welcome and donations are encouraged!

Donate: https://www.justgiving.com/page/spearhead-fitness-4?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=018

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spearheadfitnessuk/