Former rugby player converts to new career in construction

Jack Flanagan is building a career in construction after a heart condition demolished his hopes of becoming a professional rugby player.

On the day that he was all set to make his debut for the under-18 team at Premiership side Harlequins, he was told that the risk to his health was too great for him to pursue his dream.

“I didn’t really pay that much attention at school because my sights were firmly set on being a professional rugby player,” said Jack, who is now an apprentice assistant site manager at Bellway.

“I was undergoing medical tests before I signed on with Harlequins when I was given the devastating news.

“I was born with aortic stenosis where the aortic valve, located between the left ventricle and the aorta, becomes narrowed and less able to open fully. This narrowing restricts blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body, forcing the heart to work harder.

“I had been told that I could play sport normally without restriction but when I underwent stringent medical tests on the verge of signing to become a professional rugby player I was told it was too dangerous for me as I could be at real risk of a heart failure.”

Putting that disappointment behind him, Jack chose to pursue a career in the building industry and joined Bellway on an apprenticeship in September 2023.

Jack, 22, who lives in Crawley, said: “I had been working as a ramp agent at Gatwick Airport loading luggage onto planes when I saw an advert for the apprenticeship at Bellway. My dad was in the building trade and from the age of 12 I had helped him on certain jobs and loved assisting him when he built an extension on our house.

Bellway Apprentice Assistant Site Manager Jack Flanagan at the Fallow Wood View development in Burgess Hill

“I knew I had to sort myself out and choose a proper career, so thought that construction would be a good fit for me because I had a real interest in the business. I applied and got invited to an interview with a construction director who asked me where I saw myself in a few years’ time. I said I wanted his job. It was a risky strategy as I could have come across as over-confident but it worked because I got the place.”

Jack joined Bellway South London and works at the division’s Fallow Wood View development in Burgess Hill.

“There is no doubt I have made the right decision as I love every minute of the job,” he said. “Being stuck behind a desk all day does not appeal to me in any way as I want to be out on the site getting stuck in, helping out, making sure everything is good and helping to solve problems.

“A big part of rugby is learning to play within a team structure and that is very much the case in site management. You have to ensure that every member of the team, whether that be the tradespeople or the sales team, knows what is expected of them and is able to deliver to achieve our targets and strive for excellence.

“Since day one at Bellway it has been stressed to me that the customer comes first and that the properties we are building are not just houses but are people’s homes. One of the best parts of this job is seeing the sheer joy on people’s faces when we hand over the keys to their fabulous new home. It’s great to be part of the team that makes that happen.”

Jack is coming to the end of his NVQ Level 4 course in construction management, which he studies for one day a week via an online course run by the NHBC (National House Building Council) and is already looking forward to the next stage in his career.

“Every day is a school day at work and that is the way I like it,” he said. “I am hungry to learn as much as I can and want to go as far as I can in my career at Bellway. With the support and encouragement I am receiving here I know I can fulfil my potential.

“Firstly, I want to qualify as an assistant site manager and within two years I want to become a site manager and buy my own house. I don’t see why, if I apply myself and work incredibly hard, I can’t make good my boast and become a construction director. One thing is for sure, I will give it my best shot.”

Leon Taylor, Head of Construction at Bellway South London, said: “Jack is a natural for a role in site management. He is confident, calm, a good listener and is willing to take on any task that comes his way.

“He’s a real team player and is incredibly keen to learn all aspects of the business which will stand him in good stead in the future. He has real promise and it will be exciting to monitor his progress to see how far he goes in the business.”

For more information about careers at Bellway, visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk.