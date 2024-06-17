Forthcoming changes to Hailsham Street Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Street Market is to operate on a twice-monthly basis from July for the remainder of the year (on a trial basis) as opposed to weekly, following a decision made by the Town Council at its latest meeting.

The decision to reduce the frequency of street markets was initially proposed at a recent meeting of the Communities Committee, as a means of revitalising the market and placing more focus on providing entertainment throughout the year to encourage more footfall in the town centre.

Also, by reducing the street market operating times, it is anticipated that more emphasis will be placed on building up the markets and organising more speciality/themed events to generate more interest in the market.

From Saturday, July 6, the market will take place in Vicarage Field on the first and third Saturday of the month, from 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Hailsham Street Market, Vicarage Field.

The new market operating times will be put into place on a six-month trial basis, to be reviewed throughout the period by a newly appointed Street Market Working Group.

The cost of a market pitch is currently £20 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council - and £10 if traders supply their own gazebo.

"I’m delighted that Hailsham Street Market continues to operate," said Town Clerk, John Harrison.

"It goes without saying that we have seen some growth here and there in terms of the number of new traders recently, but there's always room for more. To increase footfall at all of the markets, we thought it would be beneficial all round to reduce the frequency of markets and combine them with street entertainment to attract visitors to the town."

"The acquisition of new stallholders will continue to our main aim and part of our work in terms of helping to boost the local economy. We're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market."

Mr Harrison added: "By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field every first and third Saturday of the month and support independent trade."

Some positive feedback has been received from regular traders at the market over the past year:

"The Lions Club for some while now have been renting a stall at the Saturday Market and this has proved to be very good for the club as an add-on to our bookshop in the town." (Hailsham Lions)

"I'm very happy with my trading at the market, my sales do vary from one week to another purely because people's knitting takes time to complete but I have a very loyal customer following. This is helped by having a wide choice of wool and haberdashery." (Ace Knits & Bits)

"I first started making jam as a hobby shortly after I retired as a teacher. I began selling at fetes and then joined Hailsham Street Market when it first began. I have now built up a regular clientele of customers who advertise me to their friends, for which I am very pleased." (The Jam Lady)