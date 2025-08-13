Forty-three families enjoy the Family Fun Sessions at King's Church

Children enjoyed painting with Bloomin’ Art, Thomas train tracks from Trackmaster Sussex, as well as the inflatable assault course. West Sussex Libraries led a sensory story time with Makaton Jenny teaching the Makaton signs alongside. There were also plenty of games and crafts to do, including a stone painting activity supplied by the Budding Foundation!

The NHS Oral Health team, West Sussex Library Service, Brighton Hove & West Sussex Deaf Children's Society, Makaton Jenny and some of the team from Mid Sussex Family Hub (run by WSCC) attended with information for families too.

Our thanks go to The Budding Foundation who sponsored the event and provided the propagation activity, and the volunteers at The King’s Church, who helped run the sessions.

Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation and sponsor of the sessions said: “I am pleased we were once again able to support the Family Fun Sessions organised by Burgess Hill Town Council & Kings Church, having personally attended I was very impressed by the standard of activities together with the excellent volunteers. The children were enjoying play and learning new skills. Congratulations to all involved.”

Angie Bee, Children and Family Team Leader at The King’s Church said: “The King’s Church Team feels privileged to be a part of this display of community partnership working. It was brilliant to see parents and carers connecting with each other and with the supporting organisations who made themselves available for the day.

"We hope families came away feeling encouraged and with positive memories, made through their engagement with the wide range of activities on offer. A huge thank you to all who contributed their time and energy – it really would not happen without you. We look forward to the next sessions in October!”

If you attended, we would love to hear you feedback, just complete the google form here; https://forms.gle/Af 8gJTuXv9M3EzPX7

1 . Contributed Sensory story time with West Sussex libraries and Makaton Jenny at the Family Fun Session Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Children enjoying the inflatable at the Family Fun Session Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Children painting stones at the Family Fun Session Photo: Submitted