Foundation Community Programme donates to FreeShop Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Participants from Crawley Town Community Foundations Community Development programmes have been out in the community donating Easter eggs ready in time for Easter Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Foundations Premier League Kicks programme, participants came up with the idea of starting an Easter Egg appeal, which as part of the programmes social action project. The participants aged 8-18 years old, asked Foundation staff to share the appeal across the department's other programmes including Extra Time Hubs, Move the Goalposts and Crawley Town Flyers, who have all contributed towards the collection – which were being delivered to FreeShop Crawley on Friday.

FreeShop Crawley is a supermarket providing food, toiletries and baby essentials without any associated costs. We know first-hand how hard life can be, especially as the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze family incomes. If like so many of us, there is more month than money and you do not know where to turn, we are here ready to welcome you with a friendly smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town Community Foundation’s, Community Development Manager, Matt Calver, said this about the appeal ‘It’s great to see so many young people in Crawley wanting to help to support people in their community. The collaboration through our programmes is crucial within the Department and the Foundation, and it means a lot to the participants that they support each other. They are really engaged with the project and have enjoyed learning about the impact of how the FreeShop help people in their local town.’

Staff Delivering Easter Eggs

The Premier League Kicks Council are working together to make a positive change in their community and meets regularly to discuss about local issues and carry out community projects such as clothes banks and litter picks.

The Council is always looking for new members to join the group. Please email [email protected] to get involved

For more details about the Foundation and its programmes please visit: www.ctcommunityfoundation.com