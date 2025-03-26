Founder of Crawley running club Graham Ridout passes away

Graham Ridout, one of the founders of Crawley running club Saints & Sinners, has died.

The seeds were sown for Graham in 1982 when he saw the second London Marathon and said to his wife: "I'd like to run that."

Friend Derek Brailsford said: "I was not a runner but started training with Graham in June of 1982. The first session was two miles around Broadfield, walking alternate lamp posts."

Then John Marsh started running with them.

Graham Ridout (left) with Derek Brailsford at the 1983 London Marathon

Other people started to join so they decided to form their own running club and they called themselves The Saints & Sinners Fun Runners.

Derek said: "The name Saints & Sinners was originally given to John, Graham and myself by the C of E congregation in Broadfield, as John was Christian and at that time Graham and myself were only church goers because of our wives. The name was modified to suit the club."

The Saints and Sinners' logo was designed by Graham and is based on the soles of his son's trainers.

The club's motto 'Ponder the paths of your feet' was an idea of John's and is from the first part of Proverbs chapter 4, verse 26 in the King James Bible.

Graham, with Derek and John, picked the yellow top so it would stand out and they thought the black shorts were a good match.

The supplier of their first vest order printed the logo on the front - not on the back as they were ordered, so they were returned. They became an unusual club as they have a large logo on the front and back of their running tops.

It was in mid June of 1982 that Graham did his first 2 mile walk, run around Broadfield, so he did Couch to Marathon in 10 months, doing the London Marathon in 4hrs 25.5mins.

Derek, who lived in Crawley from 1981 to 1988, said: "It was a pleasure to know him during the time I spent in Crawley."