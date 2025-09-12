Four legged friends: Midhurst care home welcomes dogs for animal therapy visit
The event started with a demonstration from charity, Canine Partners, to show the support they provide to wheelchair users. Residents and their guests were in awe with the skills and mastery of Lawton, the demonstration dog from Canine Partners, and his owner Brenda.
This was followed by the dogs’ performing special tricks for the show. As part of the show, Ioana and Terri placed each dog in a fun category such as ‘Cutest Puppy Eyes’ and ‘Waggiest Tail’. Certificates and rosettes were handed out to the dogs, much to the residents’ delight.
Home manager, Ioana Pastravanu commented: “Everyone was thrilled to meet the dogs. Many of our residents were keen to give affection to them and it was great to see the big smiles on their faces. The volunteer from Canine Partners was very knowledgeable in dog training and speaking with residents.”
The dogs roamed freely around the gardens throughout the day, stopping besides residents to be petted. The residents adored stroking the dogs, who responded very well to the attention.
Activities coordinator, Terri Chenier added: “We are always on the lookout for different groups that offer animal therapies; interaction with animals has been shown to improve your mood. Many of our residents had dogs when they were younger, so animal visits can be a really nostalgic experience.”
Anthony Jay, Pendean House resident, said: “I have always been a log lover and Lawton, the demonstration dog exceled on the day. Everyone enjoyed taking part and seeing the show.”
Animal therapy can help reduce anxiety, stress and loneliness. Spending time one on one with animals can help make residents more engaged and ultimately improved their overall wellbeing.
Canine Partners is a charity that specialises in training dogs to assist people with disabilities.
Pendean House Bupa Care Home is situated in Midhurst, West Sussex and welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care including those living with Parkinson’s. For further information, please visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/care-services