Four-year STOP on development lifted across the Sussex region

-21,000 new homes to be unlocked following Government announcement

Sussex is set to benefit from thousands of new homes following a ‘landmark agreement between government, regulators and industry’ which will pave the way for new development following a four-year pause in place to protect habitats in the Arun Valley, West Sussex

The lifting of the requirement for ‘water neutrality’ will allow an invigorated approach to housing delivery.

A Government statement confirmed that from 1st November planning authorities in areas including Horsham, Crawley, Chichester and parts of the South Downs National Park – the Sussex North Water Resource Zone – will once again be able to approve new housing applications.

The statement said: “This marks a major step forward in delivering homes for local families, supporting community growth and protecting the natural heritage of the Arun Valley. Around 4,000 homes that were previously stalled will now proceed while enabling a further 17,000 to be built.

“This breakthrough builds on the government pledge to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament, a core milestone of the Plan for Change.”

Building work had been halted since 2021 due to concerns over the amount of water being taken from rivers and wetlands in the Arun Valley, which risked impacting protected wildlife and local water resources.

Under the agreement by Defra, Natural England, the Environment Agency and Southern Water, the water company will change its water abstraction permits to limit the amount of water taken from local rivers and wetlands, as well as provide funding to restore habitats. This will be paid for by the company and not by consumers.

New homes will also be built to higher water efficiency standards in line with the building regulation guidance for water scarce areas, reducing daily water use and easing pressure on local watercourses.

Commenting on this landmark move, Peter Coldbreath, Partner of SHW, says: “This is truly significant news and a big win for delivery of new homes in the region which had been on hold.”