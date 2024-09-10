Framfield and Blackboys village news

Framfield and Blackboys

COMMUNITY SPORTS HUB: Community Sports Hub receives £3.5million funding from Football Foundation The new Community Sports Hub to be located on the outskirts of Hailsham has received a grant of £3.5million from the Premier League, The FA and government’s Football Foundation. Construction on the new Hub is expected to start this autumn and be completed by 2026. The construction of the build has been appointed to Sunninghill Construction. Wealden District Council has been working with the Football Foundation, a charity which delivers outstanding grassroots facilities, on the plans and construction of the new Community Sports Hub. The Hub will provide new facilities in the district and offer high-quality sports and community facilities which can be used all year-round. The funding has been awarded to the council through the Football Foundation’s Hubs Programme, which has already seen over 20 multi-pitch Hubs delivered across the country. As part of the funding agreement, the site will be operated on a not-for-profit basis by the charity, Leisure United and managed by The National Football Trust. Leisure United currently operates 18 sites across the country. It will be a new partnership arrangement involving the council and any surplus income generated from the facility will be reinvested into local grassroots sports. The state-of-the art Hub will consist of two floodlit full size 3G pitches, four dual use floodlit netball/tennis courts and two padel tennis courts plus other community facilities such as a café and meeting space, skate park, a children’s play area and a perimeter pathway around the site - that will provide opportunities for all residents to participate in sports, health and wellbeing, and leisure activities. Throughout the process, the council has engaged with a range of partners including sport’s governing bodies, local sports clubs and a public consultation event was held to help shape and inform the facilities at the site. Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said: “I am delighted to hear that the Football Foundation has awarded the council £3.5 million in grant funding. This award follows many months of working with the Football Foundation, local clubs and our communities and strengthens our relationship and highlights the importance of having this type of facility within Wealden. The funding will be used to provide residents throughout the district with high-quality sports amenities and allow them to become more active by participating in a variety of different activities and sports.” Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country. Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities. This grant award to Wealden council towards developing a new Hub is fantastic news for the local community and will help give more people access to a great place to play.” The Football Foundation is the Premier League, The FA and Government’s charity that delivers outstanding grassroots facilities, more and better places to play, transforming lives and communities where it is needed most. The Foundation’s goal is to unlock the power of pitches ensuring every community has a great place to play regardless of gender, race, disability or place. Since its creation in 2000, the Foundation has invested more than £1.1 billion to improve grassroots facilities across the country – including 1,200 3G pitches, 13,000 grass pitches and 1,500 changing rooms. This has attracted an additional £1.4 billion of partnership funding – totalling over £2.5 billion investment in grassroots football so far. In partnership with local authorities, County FAs and other community stakeholders, the Foundation has created Local Football Facility Plans for every local authority in England. These Plans act as a blueprint for providing the grassroots football facility improvements that each community needs and deserves across the country. For more information. Visit: footballfoundation.org.uk