Framfield and Blackboys Village News

SHAWFORD BRIDGE, TICKERAGE STREAM: As residents of Framfield and Blackboys know a new bridge is being constructed in Gun Road, Blackboys the bridge spans Tickerage Stream. Adjacent to the bridge is a sewerage treatment works operated by Southern Water. With the very heavy downpours of rain, we had over last weekend and Monday 23 September, our roads and streams were awash with water. The following data has been gleaned from Flood Mapper 2021 – 2023 on the spills recorded being discharged into the stream. Tickerage Stream | 176 Spills | 1810.6 hours | 6.88. The declared body of water receiving this discharge is the "Tickerage Stream.” This station has discharged sewage 176 times. The station has discharged for a total of 1810.6 hours. This is 6.88% of the time which we have data for. In total: 75 days of elapsed time. This monitor has been operational for 98% of its total time we have data for. There are 525.6 hours unaccounted for due to downtime of the monitor. The worst year in our records for the "Blackboys WWTW" is 2023, discharging sewage for 851.4 hours of the year. The calculations of spill counts defined by OFWAT can be found here: https://www.floodmapper.co.uk/data-explorer/search-sewage-report/51ae9573-aaf8-11ee-baa2-0242ac140003/Blackboys. The DEFRA report on Tickerage Stream is as follows: Tickerage Stream Water Body - Poor ecological status, the report can be found here https://environment.data.gov.uk/catchment planning/WaterBody/GB107041012970 Note. Seventeen years ago, in 2007, the Sussex Express covered improvements to the water treatment work at Tickerage Stream. ‘Water in stream improved’ by The Newsroom. Published 20th Feb 2007, 14:39 BST Updated 7th Jun 2018, 22:51 BST. Hungry bugs are helping to improve the quality of water released into Tickerage stream in East Sussex after Southern Water completed a a £1 million environmental scheme. Southern Water's Blackboy's Wastewater Treatment Works at Gun Road, Blackboys, near Uckfield, has been given an upgrade to ensure the water recycled back into Tickerage stream continues to meet stringent environmental standards. One of the many treatment stages involves water percolating over a special bed of stone which acts as a natural filter. In my opinion this seems like a waste of money.

HOSPICE IN THE WEALD Sustainable Fashion Week: With Second-hand September already underway, there’s no better month to consider updating your wardrobe with eco-friendly pieces!

We caught up with our community of shoppers, who shared their thoughts on sustainable fashion, how charity shopping can make a difference to patients and their loved ones at Hospice in the Weald, and why they'll be adding Love Your Labels to their September itinerary. “Charity shopping is an amazing way to be more sustainable and save the planet, plus, it saves you money. I’m looking forward to a good old rummage at the Love Your Labels event and finding some unique items," said Samantha Baines, one of our pre-loved shoppers. Head to our website to read more: https://www.hospiceintheweald.org.uk/.../shop.../

BLACKBOYS DOG MEADOW: Treat your best friend to some off-lead fun at Blackboys dog meadow. We are an environmentally focused, 7 acre secure dog walking field located on hollow Lane in Blackboys. There are wild & woody areas to explore, a field shelter, seating areas and drinking water for the doggies. Parking is within the meadow to avoid cross overs of customers and the field is secure with 6ft deer fencing. Bookings can be made via the website. Also another terrific dog walking area is at Etchingwood, Framfield. This is a field we have used ourselves and it is brilliant. Woods, fields, even seats and shelter when it’s raining. https://www.blackboysdogmeadow.com/booking www.etchinggwood-wood.co.uk

ROADWORKS: Beechy Road, Blackboys - 30th September to 1st October 2024 2 days to complete. Reformation of the drainage systems, as well as using high pressured water to clear any anticipated blockages Diversions will be in place.

VILLAGE MARKET: September 26, Memorial Hall, Framfield The market opens from 10 am to 12 noon.