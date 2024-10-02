Framfield and Blackboys Village News

FRAMFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

FRAMFIELD PARISH COUNCIL As part of my roleas the Community Correspondent for a number of towns and villages. I have taken it upon myself to attend full council meetings, not only to report useful information but to see how the relevant councils approach the way they operate and deal with matters. As readers are aware I have been full of praise for the Framfield and Blackboys parish council, hence my vsiit to a full council meeting on October 1. The meeting commenced at 5pm and lasted approximately one hour. County Councillor Chris Dowling gave a short presentation outlining the difficulties ESCC are facing for the coming year. Child and social care appear to be the main cost centres. He highlighted that in some cases the costs can reach up to £1.5m per year per child. He also commented, for the first time, that ESCC had had to balance the books by £17 million out of reserves. Mr Dowling stayed for the whole meeting. Some snippets from the meeting: Chair Kieth Brandon reported that the Shawford Bridge in Gun Road had been replaced and the road was open. With all the heavy rains of late he had visited the bridge site on numerous occasions to make sure the bridge centre aperture was capable to cope with the sudden surge of water. He reported there was a good natural flow of water under the bridge and had very little effect on the height of the stream and the levels stayed consistent. To affect the flow, rate the sub-base of the stream had been lowered. I must say the bridge looks very smart and, after many delays, at last it is back in pristine condition. It was also reported that following councillors’ regular visits around Framfield and Blackboys, the ESCC Highways steward had been contacted regarding the danger of hedgerows impeding and overhanging paths and road signage obscured by overhanging vegetation. I recall the overhanging hedgerow in Gun Lane was highlighted some time back as needing urgent attention. This work has now been carried out. Parish Clerk Ann Newton gave an update on the Local Plan. Regulation 18. Consultation has been completed with over 10,000 responses. The new Government has announced radical changes to the NPPF which may have an impact on the Plan. She reported the changes could have a significant impact on the plan progressing further culminating in it ultimately being shelved. There are other matters that I will report on next week. In conclusion, in my opinion, the parish council is a united team. It is tenacious in getting things done which is there to see. I really enjoyed the meeting. It was sharp, precise, no waffle and informative. Well done.