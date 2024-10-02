Framfield and Blackboys Village News
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
FRAMFIELD PARISH COUNCIL As part of my roleas the Community Correspondent for a number of towns and villages. I have taken it upon myself to attend full council meetings, not only to report useful information but to see how the relevant councils approach the way they operate and deal with matters. As readers are aware I have been full of praise for the Framfield and Blackboys parish council, hence my vsiit to a full council meeting on October 1. The meeting commenced at 5pm and lasted approximately one hour. County Councillor Chris Dowling gave a short presentation outlining the difficulties ESCC are facing for the coming year. Child and social care appear to be the main cost centres. He highlighted that in some cases the costs can reach up to £1.5m per year per child. He also commented, for the first time, that ESCC had had to balance the books by £17 million out of reserves. Mr Dowling stayed for the whole meeting. Some snippets from the meeting: Chair Kieth Brandon reported that the Shawford Bridge in Gun Road had been replaced and the road was open. With all the heavy rains of late he had visited the bridge site on numerous occasions to make sure the bridge centre aperture was capable to cope with the sudden surge of water. He reported there was a good natural flow of water under the bridge and had very little effect on the height of the stream and the levels stayed consistent. To affect the flow, rate the sub-base of the stream had been lowered. I must say the bridge looks very smart and, after many delays, at last it is back in pristine condition. It was also reported that following councillors’ regular visits around Framfield and Blackboys, the ESCC Highways steward had been contacted regarding the danger of hedgerows impeding and overhanging paths and road signage obscured by overhanging vegetation. I recall the overhanging hedgerow in Gun Lane was highlighted some time back as needing urgent attention. This work has now been carried out. Parish Clerk Ann Newton gave an update on the Local Plan. Regulation 18. Consultation has been completed with over 10,000 responses. The new Government has announced radical changes to the NPPF which may have an impact on the Plan. She reported the changes could have a significant impact on the plan progressing further culminating in it ultimately being shelved. There are other matters that I will report on next week. In conclusion, in my opinion, the parish council is a united team. It is tenacious in getting things done which is there to see. I really enjoyed the meeting. It was sharp, precise, no waffle and informative. Well done.
FRAMFIELD CE PRIMARY SCHOOL OPEN DAYS: We warmly invite you to attend one of our Reception Open Day sessions on: Wed 16 Oct 9am | Tue 19 Nov 9.30am -10.30am & 6pm Please contact the school office to make an appointment or to arrange an alternative date: 01825 890258 or email: [email protected]. Headteacher’s Welcome: We are a school where everyone knows each other and these relationships permeate the school and also to the community. Having strong relationships is key in order for children to feel secure enough to ‘get out of their comfort zone’ and persevere through challenging times. We believe in everyone striving to ‘Be the best that they can be’ and we want everyone who sets foot into the school to live ‘Life in all its fullness’ (John 10:10). We are a school that is inclusive and supportive of all. The school is proud of its Christian distinctiveness and active connection to the village church; families of different faiths and non-faith are respected and welcome. Together we create a wonderfully diverse and caring community. The children are exposed to a variety of learning experiences such as enrichment trips and there are many different ways in which children can represent the school in a variety of competitions and matches. We empower the children so there are chances to undertake leadership roles such as ‘Buddies’, ‘School Council Representatives’ and ‘House Captains.’ The school has strong links to the local community and families; we share the knowledge, skills and experiences of the children’s relatives by inviting the adults in for talks. We have a great pool of volunteers who come in to support ‘Forest School’, hear readers and run the ‘Kiss and Drop’ in the mornings. The saying ‘Small but mighty’ certainly applies to this village school. We would love to welcome you in for a visit and see what we can offer. Claire Roberts, Interim Headteacher
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.