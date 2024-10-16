BIGNOSE and BEARDY Cidery Tour:

BIGNOSE and BEARDY Cidery Tour: We’ve added a Saturday cidery tour date by popular demand, because we know not everyone can make it on a Friday. Come on down to the farm on Saturday 15th November for a (frosty? maybe!) tour of where the magic happens. Apple appeal The apples just keep on piling in. So far, we’ve amassed a mind boggling Eight Tonnes of apples. That’s a lorra lorra juice.If an average apple weighs an average of 0.33lbs (and it does, according to the interwebs) there's an estimated 53,445 apples in eight tonnes. And if each apple yields an average of 200ml of juice (and it does, according to the interwebs) that would make a total of over 10,000 litres of the food stuff already. 10,689, to be precise. We probably can’t quite squeeze all that juice out with our kit, and we'll lose a little through evaporation as the natural yeast does its fermentation work. But it's still pretty cool. So far, we’ve tanked up 6,000 litres. Good times. This is why we always say Autumn’s the busiest time of year. We are more than just a cider. We are a community. From the community apple picking days at harvest time, community support we receive for our popular ‘Apple Appeal’, to community gatherings at our annual Wassails and Tap Night events. Our cider wouldn’t be possible without our ever-growing community who are with us from ‘pick to plonk’. We aim to help the community as much as we can too. We help local people in crisis by donating our speaking fees Uckfield Food Bank. As Beardy once said, ‘We planted a tree and grew a community ‘and that means the world to us.