Framfield and Blackboys Village News

BIGNOSE and BEARDY: C-ya on November 1.

We know it’s too early to drop the C-word (no, we don’t mean “Cider”). In our book it should be illegal to even mention it before Hallowe'en’s done and dusted. So we’ll wait til next time.

But just a heads-up, we’ll open up our Bignose and Beardy C-shop on November 1 (countdown below!). And for one week only, you’ll get 15% off everything in it. Well worth getting organised early.

Spooky season is upon us It’s that time of year where far-too-old teenagers put on a £1.89 plastic monster mask, knock on the doors of strangers, and beg for free food. Are you a fan? We only recently learnt the etiquette.

Apparently if you leave a pumpkin outside your house, you’re asking for it. If you don’t want anyone to knock on the door, don’t put a pumpkin out. No guarantees they won't still knock, of course.

Don’t be fooled by the “leftover pumpkin recipe” brigade, by the way. If you buy a pumpkin that’s been grown for carving, it’ll be watery and tasteless. Might be good enough for a risotto if you whack in some onions, sage, and half an imperial tonne of parmesan. You’re much better off composting your old pumps or donating them to your local animal shelter for the livestock. Ours will go to Bignose’s pigs. They also get the leftovers after we juice the apples.

Does anyone bob for apples anymore? It seems a bit…ill-advised since all the germy business we’ve had since 2020. We’ll pass on that one, ta.

A less contagious way to do it is to string up individual apples on a washing line and get people to try and eat their apple without using their hands. Keeps the saliva contained. If we sound a bit bah-humbug about Hallowe'en (or whatever the spooky equivalent is…” BOO-humbug”?) we’re just sulking.

We have had our last tap night of the year last Friday, and we had such a great time. We’re sad we don’t get to gather together again until the January Wassail. The Wassail will be a bit less “sit down and relax” than tap nights, and a bit more “walk around shouting and waving fire.”

If you’re an all-weather cider drinker, why not warm it up with our mulling kits? Cider Hot Toddy and Mulling Kit £25. Cidery Tour And another quick reminder we’ve stuck in a Saturday date for the cidery tour - November 16.