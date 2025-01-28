Framfield and Blackboys Village News

We are excited to announce a play reading of the iconic comedy Hay Fever by Noel Coward! Come enjoy a taste of this witty and entertaining play. Play Reading Date: 1st February at 10:00 am to be held at Framfield Memorial Hall TN22 5NR Performance Dates: 12th – 14th June. If you’re passionate about theatre or curious about what we’re up to, we’d love for you to join us for one (or both!) of these play readings. Come meet the director, explore the characters, and get a sneak peek into the madness of the Bliss family! We are looking for actors, backstage, front of house and scenery. New members Welcome! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity – mark your calendars and come be part of the fun! Any queries email [email protected] or call Jayne Cottrell on: 077022 66582.