Framfield and Blackboys Village News

B2192, Halland to Cross in Hand, East Sussex County Council says: We will be installing new signage and posts on the B2192 between Halland and Cross in Hand. The work be will carried out in phases, starting from Halland and ending at Cross In Hand. The phases are as below: Phase 1: Monday 17 February - Lewes Road on the traffic Island at Halland roundabout. Phase 2: Monday 17 February to Thursday 20 February - Heathfield Road from Halland Roundabout to Branden Farm. Phase 3: Friday 21 February to Tuesday 25 February - Lewes Road from Branden Farm to Bushbury Lane. Phase 4: Wednesday 26 February to Tuesday 11 March - Lewes Road from Bushbury Lane to Sheepwash Lane. Phase 5: Wednesday 12 March to Friday 21 March - Lewes Road from Sheepwash Lane to Dads Hill. Phase 6: Monday 31 March to Wednesday 2 April - High Street from Dads Hill to Mayfield Road. We will inform you of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site. How will this impact highway users? The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place between 8am and 4pm. Information for residents and businesses Parking: We will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works. All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works. Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.